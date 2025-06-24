Saurabh Tiwary Shares Adorable Moment Of His Son Sourish And MS Dhoni Bonding Together, Video VIRAL

MS Dhoni's fondness for kids was on display after Saurabh Tiwary shared a video of the former Indian skipper. In the clip, Dhoni's playful side could be seen around Tiwary's son Sourish inside a gym. The former India skipper was seen playfully interacting and playing with the kid,

MS Dhoni & Saurabh Tiwary's Son Spend Fun Time Together

Saurabh Tiwary and MS Dhoni have shared a close bone over the years. The former cricketers hail from Jharkhand and have spent time together in the domestic circuit for Jharkhand. Tiwary made his international debut under Dhoni's leadership in 2010 and has also been part of the IPL together. Over the years, both of them have forged a bond which remains stronger than ever.

MS Dhoni's playful side was on display as he was seen playing with Sourav Tiwary's son Sourish inside a gym. In the 16-second video that the former Indian cricketer shared on Facebook, Dhoni could be seen interacting with the kid playfully. The clip showed MSD's off-the-field personality and how he remains around the kids as he boasts a beaming smile.

MSD also posed for a couple of pictures with the kid, which Sourav Tiwary had shared on Facebook with the caption, "Some more pics of my son Sourish with Mahi Bhaiya."

Sourav Tiwary did not have a flourishing run with the Indian Cricket Team. But he remained steadfast in participation in domestic cricket and emerged as a stalwart for Jharkhand cricket. Saurabh had called time from professional cricket in February 2024 and has transitioned into an administrative role. The former Indian cricketer currently serves as the secretary of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).