'Why Doesn't The ICC Pay For It': Mitchell Starc Wants Uniformity In DRS After Controversies Lead To Chaos At Adelaide

Australia’s pace spearhead, Mitchell Starc, has raised concerns over the ICC’s approach to not funding the Decision Review System (DRS) in international cricket. He argued that the governing body should cover the costs and ensure a single technology provider is used across all international fixtures to ensure consistency, following a number of controversial DRS calls that came into light during the ongoing Ashes series.

DRS Controversy Led To Chaos At Adelaide

Both Australia and England suffered various instances of frustration as a number of decisions pointed out specific errors in decision-making. During the first innings, England had a review reinstated after match referee Jef Crowe admitted the operator had made a mistake after the on-field umpire's not-out decision on Alex Carey. Carey visibly edged a Josh Tongue delivery, but the third umpire stood defiant in his decision despite a spike in the Real-Time Snickometer (RTS).

Later, Australia also complained after Jamie Smith was given not out after Usman Khawaja caught him at first slip. The umpire said the ball hit his helmet, but the bowling side argued there was a definitive edge of the gloves.

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc Demands Consistency In DRS

Despite all the controversies, Australia had no problems in securing a victory in the third Test and have retained the Ashes. Mitchell Starc called out ICC and demanded uniformity over the Decision Review System in international cricket. "I'm sure it's frustrating for everyone, viewers, officials, broadcasters no doubt," Starc said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“One thing I will say ... I'm only going to speak for myself here, the officials use it, right? So why doesn't the ICC pay for it? And why is it not just one [provider] across the board? Why don't we use the same technology in all different series that's going to perhaps create less confusion, less frustration? So that's where I'll leave that.”

Advertisement