'She Must Embrace With A Positive Mindset': Shafali Verma Sent 'Make Or Break' Message Ahead Of Women's World Cup Semifinal Against Australia

India will aim to recreate history when they host defending champions Australia in the 2nd ICC Women's World Cup semifinal on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. South Africa thrashed England by 125 runs and will await the winner of this match in the summit clash.

Ian Bishop Offers Advice To Shafali Verma

India received a major blow ahead of the crucial clash as Praika Rawal was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old had to hobble off the pitch during the Bangladesh match and Shafali Verma had to be parachuted in as her replacement.

Shafali wasn't picked up in the World Cup squad, and she might have an important role to play in this match. Legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop believes this could be a make-or-break situation for the Indian youngster.

In an interaction with JioHotstar, he said, “Shafali's recent international form has not been great, but this is a one-off opportunity she must embrace with a positive mindset. She should see this as a chance to make a significant impact for her team and country rather than feel pressured. Staying relaxed yet determined to make the best use of this opportunity will be key. Her execution will depend largely on how well she has prepared in practice sessions leading up to the match.”

Will Alyssa Healy Feature For Australia In World Cup Semifinal?

Australia are also sweating on the fitness of captain Alyssa Healy. The Aussie captain had a calf strain and wasn't involved in the last two matches. She did have a full practice session on Tuesday, including wicket-keeping and batting sessions. But head coach Shelley Nitschke neither confirmed nor denied, insisting they will provide her more time in order to be completely match fit.

