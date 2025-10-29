South Africa-W Storms Into Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Final, Secure Clinical Triumph By 125 Runs Over England-W

South Africa's players with England's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium | Image: AP

South Africa has routed England in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Semifinal to secure a spot in the summit clash. The Laura Wolvaardt-led Proteas Women thrashed England Women by 125 runs following an impressive all-around display at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

The first semifinal match turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Proteas Women humbled the England Women. The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side encountered a significant batting collapse, and they could not recover from it.

Laura Wolvaardt Plays Anchor As South Africa-W Delivers A Solid Outing vs England-W

The Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa Women's side delivered when it mattered the most. Captain Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp stood up and delivered for the side as SA-W displayed a brilliant all-around display.

The South African women have avenged all the heartbreaks of the breaks to kick England Women out of the race.

After being put in to bat first, South Africa Women delivered from the start as openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits put up a clinical opening stand.

England Women tried to trigger a collapse and almost succeeded, but Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tyron held on to deliver firm knocks with the bat. Captain Wolvaardt was exceptional with her historic 143-ball 169 knock.

Despite the minor collapse, the South Africa-W put up a fighting total of 319/7, courtesy of the standout performance from the Proteas Women skipper Laura Wovaardt, Kapp and Tryon.

South Africa-W March Into Their Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Final

All hell broke loose when the Proteas Women came out to bowl in the second innings, with Marizanne Kapp picking up a five-for, rattling the top-order. Ayabonga Khaka took down Tammy Beaumont, further triggering the collapse.

England Women received some stability in the middle with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt's fighting 64 and Alice Capsey's fifty. Danni Wyatt-Hodge also contributed with a 31-ball 34.

SA-W triggered another collapse as stars like Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone were taken down cheaply. Linsey Smith scored 27, but England-W were restricted to under 200.

The Proteas women will now jet off to Navi Mumbai, where they will face either Australia or India in the final, which will take place on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium.