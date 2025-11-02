Shafali Verma Shatters Record In Women's ODI World Cup Final, Joins Gautam Gambhir And MS Dhoni In Elite List

Shafali Verma has grabbed all the opportunities with his sensational knock against South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian opener scored a brilliant 87, which has set up the stage for a brilliant total on the board for the Women In Blue.

Shafali Verma Registers ODI World Cup Record

Shafali wasn't picked in the ODI World Cup squad and replaced the injured Pratika Rawal after the Bangladesh match. Pratika injured her ankle while fielding at the same venue and was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. Shafali played a blinder of an innings in the final as she paced her innings in a brilliant way.

She missed out on a well-deserved century, but has registered her name in an elite list which comprises MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. She became the third-highest scorer for India in an ODI World Cup final.

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and decided to bat first. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali had a great start, forging a 104-run opening partnership. After Mandhana's dismissal, Shafali struck another partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues to navigate the South African challenge.

Advertisement

Shafali also brought up a 1000-run partnership with Mandhana and became the 11th duo to achieve this record.

Deepti Sharma hit a half-century, while a quickfire 24-ball 34 from Richa Ghosh helped India to. Both India and South Africa are facing each other in a World Cup final for the first time, and the home side will be hoping to get first-time lucky in ODI World Cup history.

Advertisement

Highest Run Scorers For India In World Cup Final