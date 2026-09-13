Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana's Heroics Help India Beat Sri Lanka to Clinch Women's Asia Cup

Dubai: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma hit quickfire fifties with the bat, and then it were the bowlers who never allowed the Sri Lankan batters to get going as India beat them by 72 runs on Sunday in Dubai to clinch the Women's Asia Cup. In fact, Shafali eclipsed the 25-ball fifty Mandhana made in the tournament’s 2022 edition. Opting to bat, India got off to a blistering start, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma putting the Sri Lankan bowling attack under immediate pressure. The pair added 129 runs for the opening wicket, laying the foundation for a formidable total. Shafali was particularly destructive, smashing 68 off 39 balls, while Mandhana contributed a fluent 59.

Shafali reached her half-century in just 24 balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty in Women's Asia Cup history. The explosive opening partnership also became the highest in the tournament's history. India eventually finished on 183/5 in 20 overs, setting Sri Lanka a challenging target of 184.

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Sri Lanka Never in The Chase

Sri Lanka's chase never gathered momentum as India's bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. The defending champions struggled against India's disciplined attack and were reduced to 104/7 after 17 overs, leaving them requiring 80 runs from the final 18 balls.

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Shree Charani was the standout bowler for India, claiming four wickets for 20 runs, while the rest of the attack complemented her with tight spells and regular breakthroughs. Sri Lanka ultimately finished well short of the target, handing India a comprehensive 72-run victory.

Slice Of History

The triumph was particularly significant for India, who had been beaten by Sri Lanka in the 2024 final. With another Asia Cup title secured, Harmanpreet Kaur's side completed a memorable campaign and restored their dominance in the continental competition.

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