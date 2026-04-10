Shaheen Afridi Brutally TROLLED For Big Remark On US-Iran Conflict Amid PSL Season: 'Will he be FINED?'

PSL 2026: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi faced the heat on social space over his comment on the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Afridi, in a social media post, praised Pakistan's role in the global crisis. Afridi went on to credit the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sheriff and Army chief, Asim Munir for trying to restore peace in the world.

Shaheen's Unnecessary Comment on US-Iran Conflict

"Proud to see Pakistan leading the way for the greater good of world peace. Truly encouraging to see our PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir pushing for dialogue and stability. A ceasefire is always a win for humanity, with Pakistan paving the way towards hope, unity, and lasting peace. I am a proud Pakistani. Pakistan always Zindabad," Shaheen's post on X read.

Once Afridi posted it, fans started drawing parallels of his act with Naseem Shah and asked if the former would be fined. For the unversed, Naseem faced a PKR 2 crore fine for breaching various clauses of the PCB's social media guidelines after criticising Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

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Afridi TROLLED

Afridi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the ongoing PSL season already. Lahore Qalandars imposed a fine of PKR 1 million (approx. USD 3,600) on the pacer following an incident in which Punjab police accused him of breaching security protocols at the team hotel.

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