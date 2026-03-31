Shaheen Shah Afridi Fined For Violating PSL Security Protocols; Shouldn't PCB Ban Pakistan Pacer For Involvement in Ball-Tampering?

PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined for violating security protocols. He has been fined PKR 1 million, but what about the punishment he deserves for his involvement in the ball-tampering controversy?

Shaheen Shah Afridi FINED

“In the interest of maintaining discipline and demonstrating accountability, the franchise has taken a voluntary and proactive step by imposing a fine of PKR 1 million on Shaheen Shah Afridi for his involvement,” Qalandars said in a statement.

“Lahore Qalandars has also formally communicated a detailed response, along with its observations on the matter, to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

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“The franchise expressed its sincere appreciation for the efforts of security personnel, recognising their essential role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for players, officials, and spectators.