Ball-Tampering in PSL 2026 Done to Grab Global Headlines? Ex-Pakistan Captain Makes Shocking Allegations Against PCB

PSL 2026: Was ball tampered with in the PSL just for eyeballs? Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has levelled serious allegations against the PCB. The ball-tampering episode featuring Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman has truly rocked the cricketing world again. The incident took place in a match between the Lahore Qalandars and the Karachi Kings.

Now that fingers are being pointed at the league and the Pakistan Cricket Board, former captain Rashid Latif has gone on record and claimed that ‘such controversies are created for headlines’.

“I don’t want to talk about ball tampering. Such controversies are created for headlines , broadcasters need this. Now PSL 11 will make headlines everywhere," he said.

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While captain of the Qalandars, Afridi has gone on to deny all allegations, the latest is that batter Fakhar Zaman has been officially charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board. According to the PCB statement, Fakhar denied the allegations during his initial hearing. Another hearing has been scheduled within the next 48 hours, after which the match referee will deliver a final verdict. This clearly means that the case is still under review, and no punishment has yet been officially imposed.

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It is going to be interesting to see what eventually transpires. As per multiple reports, the players may face a minor ban if found guilty.

Why Stringent Action Should be Taken?