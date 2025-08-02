Shahid Afridi's Bizarre 'You Don't Need me' Remark During Pep Talk to Pakistan Team Ahead of WCL 2025 Final is Funny | WATCH

Updated 2 August 2025 at 11:42 IST
WCL 2025: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been the headline maker in the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025 for his remarks against India. Now, ahead of the summit clash at the WCL - Afridi was spotted giving a pep talk to his team. Afridi was there along with the other Pakistan legends in a huddle during training. Afridi was heard saying that everything boils down to one final game. In a bid to inject confidence into his players, he said that everyone is capable enough on their own and that you all should not need me. While it sounded weird, all he wanted to say was look to contribute on your own without looking around for support.
Meanwhile, Pakistan have had a tournament to remember. They are still the only unbeaten side in the championship and they would obviously like to keep it that way and win the crown. The Men in Green emerged second-best last year after they lost to India.
Pakistan would have to be aware of AB De Villiers. The South Africa Champions captain has been in ominous touch. He has already hit two quickfire centuries. SA-C beat their Australian counterparts by a solitary run in the last-ball thriller semifinal to book their clash vs Pakistan.
Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal.
South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.
Published 2 August 2025 at 11:36 IST