Shahid Afridi's Bizarre 'You Don't Need me' Remark During Pep Talk to Pakistan Team Ahead of WCL 2025 Final is Funny | WATCH

WCL 2025: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been the headline maker in the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025 for his remarks against India. Now, ahead of the summit clash at the WCL - Afridi was spotted giving a pep talk to his team. Afridi was there along with the other Pakistan legends in a huddle during training. Afridi was heard saying that everything boils down to one final game. In a bid to inject confidence into his players, he said that everyone is capable enough on their own and that you all should not need me. While it sounded weird, all he wanted to say was look to contribute on your own without looking around for support.