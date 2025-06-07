'Shame': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Absence For England Test Tour Gets Derogatory Response From Chris Woakes

India vs England: Not long ago, two senior cricketers - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - announced their retirements from Test cricket and that has left a huge vacuum that needs to be filled. Now, the Indian team embarks on a new journey, a new start in a way under the newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill. While Team India is bound to miss the experience of the two cricketing icons, England cricketer Chris Woakes reckons it is a ‘shame’ they will not come for the five-match Test series.

'It is a shame that they won't be there'

"Had some good battles with Virat and Rohit over the years. For the game itself, it is a shame that they won't be there. But Indian cricket has so much depth that players that come in, I am sure they will be of very high standard who would have proven themselves in some way or another," Woakes told ESPNCricinfo.

Rohit and Kohli would certainly be missed in the tricky seamer-friendly conditions of England.

Woakes was extremely impressed with the way KL Rahul played on a wicket that had a bit for the pacers all day. Rahul hit 116 off 168 balls which included 15 fours and a six.

"KL played really well. Good hundred on a wicket which did a bit all day, there was periods when it went quiet when there wasn't much in the wicket. I think it did a bit for most of the day," Woakes said.

