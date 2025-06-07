Nathan Lyon Endorses Gautam Gambhir's Theory, Highlights The Biggest Factor That Will Decide The Winner Of WTC 2025 Final

Australia and South Africa are all set to meet in the final of the World Test Championship following a terrific test cycle season for both nations. The two teams will meet in the WTC final on 11th June and the match will be played at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in England. Australia are also the current defending champions of the WTC as they had defeated India in the WTC final in the final which was played in 2023. As both nations come into the final of the World Test Championship in fine form, both Australia and South Africa will be looking to get the win and take the silverware home.

Nathan Lyon Endorses The Gautam Gambhir Theory On How To Win Tests

Nathan Lyon will come into play for Australia as he is one of the most experienced players in the side and one of the deadliest bowlers in the world. Ahead of the World Test Championship, Nathan Lyon opened up on his mentality heading into the WTC Final. He predicted that with the Dukes ball coming into play, it will be a battle between the bowling sides of both countries.

“It's going to be different challenge and with foreign conditions and the Dukes ball. It's going to be two best bowling attacks going at each other which is another exciting thing so it's going to be a good challenge for all batters," said Nathan Lyon in his statement as he predicts the bowling units will determine the result of the match.

Nathan Lyon endorsed Gautam Gambhir's theory in this regard as the Indian head coach recently in a press conference had stated that it is 20 wickets that win you a test match and not runs scored by a batter.

Australia Looking To Hold Onto WTC Crown

The Australian Cricket team are currently the defending champions of the World Test Championship after they had defeated India in the final. Australia had defeated India in the WTC final by 209 runs which had been played from June 7 to June 11, 2023.