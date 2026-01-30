WATCH | Fight in Gadaffi! Fans Thrash Spectator For Speaking Against Babar Azam During Pak vs Aus 1st T20I

Pak vs Aus 1st T20I: Pakistan took on Australia in the first T20I at the iconic Gadaffi stadium in Lahore. The hosts won the match by 22 runs to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series. But, while Pakistan won the game, there was an incident at the venue that tarnished the victory. During the match, there was a fight that broke out.

The fight took place after a spectator spoke against veteran Pakistan batter Babar Azam. Others present around him started beating him up ruthlessly. The incident once again highlights why Pakistan is not a safe country to travel for cricketing teams around the world. Here is the clip of the incident that is now going viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Babar scored 24 off 20 balls in the game before he was trapped in front by Adam Zampa. Babar is one of the best batter's of Pakistan, but his bat has not done the talking in recent times and hence he too has been facing the heat from all quarters.

Pakistan to Leave For Colombo on Feb 2

As per reports, the Pakistan cricket team's tickets for Colombo has been booked. They would be traveling with the Australian team after the T20I series ends. In fact, Sri Lanka is reportedly beefing up the security for the Pakistan cricket team. In fact, for the high-profile India-Pakistan match on February 15, elite units will be used, with an awareness and expectation of the pandemonium that follows around this heated rivalry match.

