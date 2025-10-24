Shardul Thakur Makes Confident Claim Over Sarfaraz Khan Amid India Batter's Repeated Test Omission: 'He Doesn't Need India A Game To Play Internationals'

Mumbai Domestic Cricket captain Shardul Thakur has offered immense backing to Sarfaraz Khan amid the India batter's ongoing snub from the senior Test team. He claimed that the middle-order batter does not need an 'A' game to prove his performance and play international cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan has been on the receiving end of constant snubs from the Indian cricket team's Test fold. Having played his last international match against New Zealand in the Mumbai Test in 2024, the middle-order batter has been away from the senior team.

Shardul Thakur Heaps Support Over Sarfaraz Khan Amid India Test Snub

Despite working on his physique and honing his cricketing skills, Sarfaraz Khan remains off the Indian Test side. He was omitted from the India A fold as well, prompting concern among the fans over his future in the game.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur presented his thoughts on Sarfaraz Khan's omission from the India A side. The Mumbai captain said that once he gets to score runs, he can easily return to play for India in the Test series.

Advertisement

"Nowadays, for the India A side, they look at boys, who they want to prepare for international cricket. Sarfaraz doesn't need India A games to play international cricket. If he gets back to scoring again, he can straightaway go and play Test series also," Shardul Thakur said to the media.

Advertisement

Mumbai Captain Praises Sarfaraz Khan's Effort In Ranji Trophy

Shardul Thakur reiterated Sarfaraz Khan's performance in domestic cricket and also said that the Indian batter is coming off an injury layoff.

For Mumbai Cricket, Sarfaraz scored a 40-run knock against J&K in the Ranji Trophy tournament before losing his wicket to a run-out dismissal.

The Mumbai Captain further expressed his support for Khan and said that he is someone who delivers in crunch situations for the team and is a senior professional in the game.

"For him, I don't think playing India A is important. He is a senior pro, and whenever we put him in there in the 22 yards, he is someone who always delivers in crunch situations," the Mumbai captain added.