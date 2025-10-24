Women's World Cup 2025 - Jemimah Rodrigues Earns High Praise For Determined Fifty Against New Zealand: 'That Was A Test Of Character'

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India sealed a 53-run win over Sophie Devine's New Zealand in the 24th match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 23.

Even though Smriti Mandhana was named the 'Player of the Match' following her 109-run knock from 95 balls in the first inning, Jemimah Rodrigues also played a crucial knock in the game, which helped the Women in Blue propel to 340/9 in the first innings.

Jemimah was dropped from the playing during India's match against England, but made a return to the first eleven for the New Zealand clash. After making a comeback, the 25-year-old batter showcased a stunning performance.

Jemimah Rodrigues stayed unbeaten on the crease in the first innings and played a 76-run knock from 55 balls at a strike rate of 138.18. She hammered 11 fours during her time on the crease.

With the victory over the Kiwis, the Women in Blue have qualified for the semi-finals at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025.

Currently, Team India hold the fourth place on the standings with six points and a net run rate of +0.628 after playing six matches. Harmanpreet Kaur's side have clinched three wins and conceded three defeats so far in the prestigious ICC event.

Mithali Raj Showers Praise On Jemimah Rodrigues

While speaking on JioHotstar, former women's cricketer Mithali Raj decoded Jemimah Rodrigues's determined knock against the Kiwis, saying that it was a test of character.

Mithali Raj pointed out that earlier at the Women's World Cup 2025, the 25-year-old got out while playing sweeps, which is why she played more in front against New Zealand. The former cricketer further added that the right-handed batter showed confidence against the Kiwis.

“Coming back into the XI after being sidelined against England and walking in at number three for a big game, that was a test of character... Early in the tournament, she got out playing sweeps, but today, once set, she looked to play more in front of the stumps and used her footwork beautifully. That’s the Jemimah Rodrigues we know, confident, fluent, and expressive. It was a well-compiled half-century,” Mithali Raj said on JioHotstar.

Jemimah Rodrigues' Numbers In ODIs