WATCH | Kagiso Rabada And Aiden Markram Find Their Way On The Lord's Honors Board Following South Africa's WTC Final Win Against Australia

The final of the World Test Championship 2023-2025 recently concluded which saw South Africa defeat Australia and win an ICC trophy after 27 years. The stars of the match where Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram as they helped South Africa defeat Australia and secure the WTC title. Kagiso Rabada in the first innings had taken a fifer as he bowled figures of 5/51. As for Aiden Markram, the batter in the second innings of the match played a massive innings of 136 leading to South Africa winning their first WTC final.

Rabada And Markram Added To Lord's Honors List

The iconic Lords Cricket Ground has a honors board which features the names of the players who have either scored a century at the iconic ground or taken a five wicket haul. During the WTC final between Australia and South Africa, Australian captain Pat Cummins had his name added to the board as he had taken six wickets in the first innings.

Following the conclusion of the match, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada were also added to the board for their century and five wicket haul.

Watch the video here:

Temba Bavuma And Co. Hand Pat Cummins First Defeat In Finals As Captain

The Australian Cricket Team and Pat Cummins came in with a massive record to their name into the finals of the World Test Championship. Pat Cummins as captain of Australia had never lost a single final of an ICC tournament. Australia were also the defending champions of the World Test Championship as they had defeated India in the previous final.