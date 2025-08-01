Republic World
Updated 1 August 2025 at 12:11 IST

'Shardul Thakur Should Have...': Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill's Big Mistake Over Team Selection For Oval Test Called Out by Dinesh Karthik

India vs England: Was it a mistake by Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill to not pick Shardul Thakur for the Oval Test? Dinesh Karthik thinks so.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Gautam Gambhir (L), Shardul Thakur (C), Shubman Gill (R)
Gautam Gambhir (L), Shardul Thakur (C), Shubman Gill (R) | Image: BCCI/AP/Screengrab

India vs England: For the must-win final Test at Oval, Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill made a number of changes to the playing XI that played at Manchester. Yet, veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik reckons they got the combination wrong. As per Karthik, Shardul Thakur should have been in the side. Karthik reckons the Oval strip was ideally suited for Thakur's style of bowling. 

‘Thakur could have played’

"I really think this was a pitch Shardul Thakur could have played, because a fourth medium pacer would make a lot of sense. But, if you look at Shubman Gill and his style of captaincy, he has trusted Anshul Kamboj, who was a debutant, slightly more than Shardul Thakur, which says he is not understanding how to get the best out of Shardul Thakur, and it happens," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Karun Nair Replaced Shardul Thakur

Initially, it looked like a surprising call when Gill said Karun Nair was playing. But Nair lived upto the faith showed in him by the management by hitting a timely fifty and remaining unbeaten on 52*. He took his time realising the need of the hour, but then - he also put the bad balls away. His innings was laced with seven boundaries. Nair would have the responsibility on Day 2 to steer the Indian ship forward. India scored 204 for six on a overcast day in London. Nair has Washington Sundar for company. 

The first hour on Day 2 would be crucial for both teams. Interesting to see if India can keep the English bowlers at bay and progress or will it be the other way round. 

