Women’s Premier League Set To Go Major Reset, WPL 2026 Mega-Auction Likely To Take Place In November: Report

Women's Premier League: The Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to undergo under major reset before the 2026 mega auction. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that each franchise will have a purse of Rs. 15 crore before the start of the upcoming season, according to a report from Cricbuzz.

The report further stated that the last date of retention for the franchises is November 5. Meanwhile, the WPL 2026 mega-auction is scheduled to take place between November 26 and 29.

Before the 2026 season of the WPL, the officials have permitted the franchises of the T20 tournament to re-sign up to five players from their existing squads, either through direct retention or the Right to Match (RTM) option.

WPL Franchises Can Retain Up to Five Players From Existing Squad

As per the new BCCI guidelines for the WPL 2026 season, a franchise can retain up to three India-capped players. A team can also retain two foreign players or two uncapped Indian players. Meanwhile, if a franchise retains the full quota of five players, then they must have at least one uncapped player.

The report have also revealed the price slabs of the retentions. The first retention will receive Rs. 3.50 crore. The second retention will get Rs. 2.50 crore. The third one will bag Rs. 1.75 crore. Meanwhile, the fourth retention will receive Rs. 1 crore. In the end, the fourth retention of a franchise will get Rs. 50 lakh.

Here's The Last Date For Player Registration Before WPL 2026 Mega-Auction

The last date for player registration before the WPL 2026 mega-auction is November 18. Meanwhile, the BCCI will share the final list of players for the auction on November 20.

In the last edition of the WPL, the Mumbai Indians locked horns with the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash. In the end, the Mumbai-based franchise clinched an eight-run win over the Capitals to win the WPL 2025 title.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the Women's Premier League, with the franchise winning two championship titles in the inaugural 2023 and 2025 seasons.