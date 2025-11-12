Shardul Thakur To Switch Sides? LSG And MI In Discussion Over Significant Swap Before IPL 2026: Report

Lucknow Super Giants' Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad' Ishan Kishan during their match in the Indian Premier League 2025, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Image: ANI

The IPL trade saga continues to get bigger as another trade revelation takes centre stage. While it may not be as high-profile as the Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja trade rumours, it has significant attention due to the involvement of Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are engaging in talks over a transaction that involves all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

LSG & MI In Talks Over Shardul Thakur And Arjun Tendulkar: Report

Amid the commotion, a new trade rumble has dropped in, with the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants being in talks for a possible transaction.

Amid the commotion, a new trade rumble has dropped in, with the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants being in talks for a possible transaction.

According to Cricbuzz, the two IPL franchises are in conversation over Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and left-arm bowler Arjun Tendulkar.

The reports added that the talks are not exactly for a trade but are separate transactions that would be independent. The Shardul Thakur and Arjun Tendulkar moves might be treated as a straight "all-cash transfer." The swap remains a possibility, and the franchises have remained silent as the BCCI announces any player trades, deals or swaps.

How Good Have Shardul Thakur And Arjun Tendulkar Been In IPL 2025?

Shardul Thakur was roped in as a replacement player by the Lucknow Super Giants at an INR 2 Crore base price. He went unsold in the IPL mega auction but showed a good-enough spell to feature in ten games for the side.

The Indian all-rounder primarily starred with the ball and scalped ten wickets in the competition. He did not have a fruitful outing with the bat, as Thakur put up just 18 runs. Shardul was much more effective with the ball in 2025.

Arjun Tendulkar, on the other hand, did not feature in a single match in the IPL 2025 season. MI picked him up at his base price of INR 20 lakh. The left-arm bowler has played just four matches in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.