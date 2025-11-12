Shukri Conrad Underlines Tough India Challenges, Draws Parallel Between Test Series And World Test Championship Final

The focus will now shift to the Test series as India are ready to host South Africa in a two-match series. The reigning World Test Champions will be put through their paces at the Eden Gardens, which will host a Test match after six years.

Shukri Conrad Compares India Test Series With WTC Final

India whitewashed the West Indies 2-0 under the leadership of Shubman Gill and will be eager to prove their home dominance once again. The loss against New Zealand proved to be a major dent for India as they couldn't qualify for the WTC finals three times in a row.

South Africa ended their prolonged title drought by beating Australia to romp their way to the WTC title. Proteas coach Shukri Conrad compared the Test series against India with the WTC final.

"I don't think there's been a bigger challenge. Yes, we had the final against Australia that we won, which was massive. I compare this series and this match to that final. That's how big it is for us."

Rishabh Pant All Sent To Return To Eden Gardens Test

Rishabh Pant will return to Test cricket since he got injured in that Test match in Manchester. The wicketkeeper fractured his right foot and spent a prolonged time on the sidelines. He featured in two four-day matches against South Africa A and was also named in the Test squad. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate insisted he won't be surprised if both Dhruv Jurel and Pant feature in the Eden Gardens Test match.

