Shikhar Dhawan Denounces Assault On Hindu Woman In Bangladesh: 'Such Violence Is Unacceptable'

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has condemned the continued oppression of minority communities, including the Hindus, in Bangladesh. The ex-Indian opener denounced the atrocity and assault on a Hindu widow in Bangladesh.

There has been a significant rise in incidents where the Hindu community in Bangladesh has been subject to targeted attacks. The outrage has been immense as the oppression continued in the South Asian country.

Recently, a Hindu woman was brutally assaulted and gang-raped by two men. The widow's hair was chopped off and tied to a tree in central Bangladesh's Kaliganj. The heinous act showed the anarchy in the country, and that Hindus were continuously targeted in such violent acts.

Shikhar Dhawan has denounced the brutal assault of a Hindu widow in Bangladesh, saying that such acts of violence against anyone, anywhere are condemnable.

The former Indian opener also kept the survivor in his prayers and called for justice to be served after such an unforgiving incident.

"Heartbreaking to read about the brutal assault on a Hindu widow in Bangladesh. Such violence against anyone, anywhere is unacceptable. Prayers for justice and support for the survivor," Shikhar Dhawan wrote on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Oppression of Minorities Souring India-Bangladesh Cricketing Relations

The atrocities against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh triggered significant outrage in India. Such a situation has direly affected the cricketing relations between India and Bangladesh.

The public outcry led to Mustafizur Rahman's removal from the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders following the BCCI instructions.

The board asked the team to release the fast bowler because of the 'recent developments all across'.

In a retaliatory and cowardly move, Bangladesh Cricket chickened out of travelling to India for the T20 World Cup and also suspended the IPL broadcast indefinitely. The BCB has formally requested to move their matches out of India, citing security reasons.