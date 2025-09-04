Shikhar Dhawan Summoned in Illegal Betting Case; Will Appear in Court Today at 11 AM

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with an illegal betting case.

Dhawan to Appear in Court at 11 AM

As per Republic sources, he has to appear in court at 11 AM today. This is a probe linked to his past promotion of 1xBet on social media. It would be interesting to see what happens once Dhawan appears in court.

In fact, if ED believes that he is evading the investigation, then they can move to court. ED can also tell to the court that Dhawan isn't cooperating with the investigation and a non-bailable warrant can be issued against him. ED will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation. Through certain endorsements, the 39-year-old former India cricketer is understood to have been linked to the 1xBet app. For the unversed, part of wider crackdown on celebs like Suresh Raina and a few others as well.

Dhawan, in his prime, was one of the finest openers to have played for India.

Mr. ICC's Illustrious Career