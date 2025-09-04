Updated 4 September 2025 at 11:09 IST
Shikhar Dhawan Summoned in Illegal Betting Case; Will Appear in Court Today at 11 AM
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan finds himself in trouble as he has been summoned in the illegal betting case.
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with an illegal betting case.
Dhawan to Appear in Court at 11 AM
As per Republic sources, he has to appear in court at 11 AM today. This is a probe linked to his past promotion of 1xBet on social media. It would be interesting to see what happens once Dhawan appears in court.
In fact, if ED believes that he is evading the investigation, then they can move to court. ED can also tell to the court that Dhawan isn't cooperating with the investigation and a non-bailable warrant can be issued against him. ED will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation. Through certain endorsements, the 39-year-old former India cricketer is understood to have been linked to the 1xBet app. For the unversed, part of wider crackdown on celebs like Suresh Raina and a few others as well.
Dhawan, in his prime, was one of the finest openers to have played for India.
Mr. ICC's Illustrious Career
For his exceptional and consistent performances in major ICC tournaments, he is fondly referred to as 'Mr. ICC'. In the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2015 World Cup, he was India's leading run-scorer and played a key role in the team's successes. And hence, Dhawan's reputation for performing well under pressure in big tournaments solidified his iconic nickname. Dhawan had recently featured in the World Championship of Legends.
