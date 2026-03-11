Shivam Dube And Wife Take 3rd AC Train From Ahmedabad To Mumbai After T20 WC Win. Here's Why

T20 World Cup 2026: Cricketers usually take flights or chartered flights to travel but India star Shivam Dube was compelled to take an unusual route to head back home from Ahmedabad to Mumbai after the T20 World Cup final. In a bizarre move, Dube booked 3rd AC train tickets for the journey back home. Dube took the risk knowing very well that there is a high possibility he could get recognised. In an exclusive with the Indian Express, Dube revealed his train journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. He claimed that initially he tried to book flight tickets but they were not available and hence he opted to take a train journey.

‘Decided to take an early morning train’

"There were no flights available, so I decided to take an early morning train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. We could have gone by road, but the train was quicker," Dube explained.

He also went on to reveal how he booked the tickets for a morning train to avoid the crowd. In fact, to maintain his anonymity, he wore a face mark, a cap and a full sleeve shirt.

"I told my wife I would wait in the car until five minutes before the train's departure, then rush to board," he added.

He added further: "During the night, I got down from my berth to use the washroom, and no one recognised me. The trip was smooth, though I was worried about getting off at Borivali in broad daylight, as I knew I couldn't escape attention there."

