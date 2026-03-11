WATCH | RCB's Virat Kohli Starts Prep For IPL 2026; Shares Training Video on Instagram

IPL 2026: Veteran India cricketer Virat Kohli has started his preparation for the upcoming season of the IPL, already. Kohli is currently in London where he is training at the indoor facility at the Lord's Cricket Ground. In fact, he took to Instagram and shared a clip of his training with his fans. The clip of Kohli's training has already gone viral just showing his growing popularity. Kohli would be arriving in India soon for the cash-rich league where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would start defending champions. The RCB side won their maiden IPL title last season after beating Punjab Kings in the final. Here is the clip posted by Kohli.

Kohli played an integral part in RCB's triumphant run last season. Kohli scored 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 in 2025. In fact, last season he became the first-ever batter to cross 600 runs in an IPL edition five times (2013, 2016, 2023, 2024, 2025). He would hope that he can help his team dominate again. Kohli would be the key for RCB's fortunes again. It would be interesting to see if RCB can defend their title successfully.

RCB vs CSK in IPL opener