Shivam Dube Likely to Replace Injured Hardik Pandya For ODI Series vs Afghanistan: REPORT

India vs Afghanistan: In an unfortunate piece of news, Hardik Pandya is likely to be ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan. Now that Hardik is out of the squad, there are speculations over who will replace him. While a number of names are doing the rounds, Shivam Dube is emerging as a frontrunner to replace Hardik. There is no doubt that Dube is an ideal like-for-like replacement for Hardik. Dube is a fast-bowling allrounder who can bat just like Hardik.

There is no official confirmation on this, but an announcement is expected soon.

According to a TOI report, Hardik entered the facility in Bengaluru on June 2 and has been on a rigorous, closely monitored schedule. It’s a big personal blow with the ODI World Cup coming up soon. He last played an ODI for India in last year’s Champions Trophy final vs New Zealand.

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India are scheduled to face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series beginning in Dharamsala on June 13. The second ODI will be played in Lucknow on June 17, while Chennai will host the final match on June 20.

"He was declared fit by COE and sent his fitness report to the Board two days before, but after his final session before leaving COE, he had some issues about his fitness", a source told ANI.

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With or without Hardik, India will start overwhelming favourites against Afghanistan in the ODI series. The series would be a good opportunity for the Indian team to get the combinations right before the 2027 World Cup which is a few months away.