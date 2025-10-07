Shreyas Iyer Backed to Captain India's T20 Side During 2026 World Cup; What Happens to Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav?

2026 T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav recently led the Indian team to victory in the Asia Cup in the UAE. Despite having led the side successfully, Surya's own form with the bat was not upto the mark. In fact, Shubman Gill, who was made the vice-captain of the T20 side, also, had a poor run with the bat at the continental tournament.

Ahead of the T20 WC in 2026, Gautam Gambhir and the selectors have got sound advise from former India cricketer Robin Uthappa. As per Uthappa, Shreyas Iyer should be leading the Indian T20 side. Uthappa believes Gill is a good ODI and Test cricketer, but has a long way to go in T20s.

‘Gill, he still has to earn that spot’

“I get One Day and Test cricket, and I think he's a solid pick in Test cricket, and he's shown us that as well. As far as ODI cricket is concerned, I think his numbers are good, but I think they'll get better for a player of his caliber. I think they will look at Shreyas Iyer as a captain in T20. Shubman Gill, he still has to earn that spot,” he said on YouTube.

Uthappa reckoned Abhishek Sharma should be opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal or Sanju Samson at the mega event which is a few months away.

‘Yashasvi can be someone who can come up there’

“Especially when have Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, Sanju Samson's spot being shifted, Shreyas Iyer not being a part of the side, waiting in the wings as well. I wish his Asia Cup went better for him for his sake because now Abhishek has run with that one opener slot. Now, the second opener slot is still very much open. As far as I am concerned, Yashasvi can be someone who can come up there. Sanju can certainly come up there," he added.