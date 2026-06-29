Shreyas Iyer Doesn't Beat Around The Bush, Gives Brutally Honest Verdict On Ireland T20I Series Loss: 'They Outplayed us'

Ireland vs India: There was little to no doubt that Ireland were the better team as they went on to whitewash world champions India 2-0. After conceding the second T20I on Sunday by a solitary run, Iyer did not beat around the bush as he admitted that the hosts ‘outplayed us’.

‘They Outplayed us’

They outplayed us in that department," newly-appointed skipper Iyer said at the post-series presentation ceremony.

"It’s still definitely not a great series, honestly speaking, but kudos to them, the way they played. Ireland team, I think they showed the professionalism and definitely had a tremendous idea about how the wicket was going to play and the field work there was phenomenal. So a comprehensive win to them and congratulations," he said.

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While praising the bowlers for doing their job, Iyer reckoned it was the batting that let India down.

"Absolutely. I feel the bowlers, they were phenomenal in terms of their executions today. But we fell a bit short in our batting. We were, we fell a bit short in terms of analyzing how the wicket is going to play and also converting singles into twos. I think they definitely outplayed us in that department," Iyer added.

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Surely not the start Iyer was looking for as the full-time national captain. He would be gutted with the result, but knowing him - he would be raring to turn things around.

Brief Scores: Ireland 154/8 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 53, Ben Calitz 37; Prince Yadav 3-22, Shivam Dube 2-25) beat India 153/9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 55, Harshit Rana 21; Matthew Hollard 3-26, Jai Moondra 3-32) by one run.