Shreyas Iyer Encounters New Hurdle As Weight Loss Concerns Delay Team India Return- Report
Shreyas Iyer was expected to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 3 and January 6, ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11.
Star batter Shreyas Iyer has been dealt with new hurdles with just 10 days remaining for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand next year. The recent developments have now stalled the player from getting his Right To Play (RTP), and his hopes to return for Team India in the upcoming ODI series have now been dimmed.
Shreyas Iyer's Team India Return Delayed
According to a report by TOI, the batter failed to get the required clearance from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). As per the original plan, Shreyas Iyer was scheduled to check out of the facility on December 30, 2025; however, he will now have to spend another week there to get his RTP.
While he has been playing without any discomfort, he has experienced a rapid weight loss due to the abdominal injury, which has also reduced his strength below optimal levels. As per reports, this will be under key focus in the upcoming weeks. Iyer has lost nearly 6kgs due to his injury, and while he has gained some of the weight back, the reduction of muscle mass has left his strength below the optimal levels.
While speaking to TOI, a BCCI official revealed, "There is no problem with his batting, but he lost around six kg after the injury in Australia. While he has regained some weight, there has been a drop in muscle mass, which has further affected his optimum strength levels."
They further added, "The medical team will not be taking any chances because he is a very important player in the ODI setup and his complete recovery is of utmost importance right now."
Shreyas Iyer Was Set To Return To Competitive Cricket
The Punjab captain was expected to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 3 and January 6, ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11.
Iyer is likely to miss out on India's last ODI bilateral against New Zealand before the focus shifts to the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in the months of February and March.
