Shreyas Iyer's Injury Becomes Serious, Star Cricketer Gets Admitted To ICU in Sydney: 'Could Have Been Fatal'

Ind vs Aus: India's ODI vice captain has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit in a hospital in Sydney after suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury sustained during the third match against Australia. This is not good news for him as he would now be out of action for three weeks at least. He was admitted in the hospital a couple of days back when internal bleeding was detected. As per the report in PTI, he would be released in a week or so once the bleeding stops. The report confirms that he is safe now, but on the contrary it claims that ‘things could have been worse’.

For the unversed, Iyer is not part of the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia.

How Iyer Injured Himself?

The vice-captain of the side hurt himself while taking a catch. He took the catch and then realised he had hurt himself. It was a sensational overhead catch he took to send Alex Carey packing.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement during the third ODI at the SCG on Saturday.

When Will Iyer be in Action Next?

Like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Iyer could next be seen playing the three-match ODI series against South Africa later in the year.