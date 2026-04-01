Shreyas Iyer in TROUBLE; BCCI Penalises PBKS Captain For Slow-Over Rate During IPL 2026 Match vs GT

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings captain found himself in trouble for maintaining a slow-over rate during the clash at at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.. Punjab won the game comfortably by three wickets but Iyer's side took too much time while bowling and hence finds himself on the wrong side with the Board of Control of Cricket in India. Iyer has been fined Rs 12 lakh.

‘Iyer was fined INR 12 lakhs’

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 12 lakhs," the official IPL statement read.

For the unversed, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh as it was his first offense of the season. It is the captains who are responsible for getting the innings finish on time.

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During the game, Iyer also hurt himself when he was hit at the non-striker's end after Cooper Conolly smashed one straight back.

Iyer scored 18 off 11 balls before Prasidh Krishna dismissed him.

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"It's a great positive. I feel that we need to carry this momentum going forward in the tournament, and hopefully things pan out pretty well," Iyer said at the post-match presentation after the win.

Can PBKS Continue Winning Momentum?