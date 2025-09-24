Updated 24 September 2025 at 17:23 IST
Shreyas Iyer Injured? Sensational Report Reveals Reason Behind Star India Batter's Shock Test Call
India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer stunned one and all with his decision to withdraw from India A team ahead of the second multi-day match against Australia A in Lucknow.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India vs West Indies: Hours after Shreyas Iyer expressed his reluctance to play red-ball cricket for a while stunned one and all. Most reckoned the India-A captain is vying for a spot in the Test side. But then, he said that he will want to withdraw from India A team ahead of the second multi-day match against Australia A in Lucknow.
Is Shreyas Iyer Injured?
Now we understand the reason could be that he is carrying a niggle. As per a report in the Indian Express, Iyer has a stiff back and has informed that to the selectors. Till yesterday, it was believed that it is a personal reason, but that does not seem to be the case.
In Iyer's absence, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel took over the captaincy role. He served as Iyer's deputy in the first multi-day match, which ended in a draw.
Notably, no replacement was named for Shreyas Iyer in the squad.
BCCI Set to Announce Squad
The Indian cricket board is likely to announce the squad for the upcoming two home Tests against West Indies on Wednesday. In all likelihood, Shubman Gill would be leading the side. As per reports, ace pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has made himself available for selection for the Tests. Thanks to his good show against Australia in the unofficial Test, Manav Suthar is in with a chance of getting his maiden national call-up. The first Test will be played in Ahmedabad starting October 2.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 17:17 IST