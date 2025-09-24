Shreyas Iyer Injured? Sensational Report Reveals Reason Behind Star India Batter's Shock Test Call

India vs West Indies: Hours after Shreyas Iyer expressed his reluctance to play red-ball cricket for a while stunned one and all. Most reckoned the India-A captain is vying for a spot in the Test side. But then, he said that he will want to withdraw from India A team ahead of the second multi-day match against Australia A in Lucknow.

Is Shreyas Iyer Injured?

Now we understand the reason could be that he is carrying a niggle. As per a report in the Indian Express, Iyer has a stiff back and has informed that to the selectors. Till yesterday, it was believed that it is a personal reason, but that does not seem to be the case.

In Iyer's absence, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel took over the captaincy role. He served as Iyer's deputy in the first multi-day match, which ended in a draw.

Notably, no replacement was named for Shreyas Iyer in the squad.

BCCI Set to Announce Squad