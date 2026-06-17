Shreyas Iyer Leapfrogs Virat Kohli, Claims Elusive Milestone During IND vs AFG Clash In Lucknow

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer completed 3,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming the second fastest Indian to do so.

Iyer achieved this milestone during his side's second ODI against Afghanistan at Lucknow, scoring 26 in 24 balls, with a four and six at a strike rate of over 108.

In 78 ODIs and 72 innings, Iyer has made 3,015 runs at an average of 45.68, with five centuries and 23 fifties.

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Gill is the fastest to reach the milestone in 62 innings, with Iyer tied with Shikhar Dhawan to reach the landmark.

However, this year has not been his best so far, having made just 98 runs in five innings at an average of 19.60 and a best score of 49.

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Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to field first. But centuries from skipper Gill (154 in 110 balls, with 22 fours and two sixes) and Ishan (125 in 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes) helped India reach 402 all out in 49.5 overs.

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Nangeyaliya Kharoti (4/76) and Rashid Khan (3/48) were the top wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan need to chase 403 to level the series.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.