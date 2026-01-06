Steve Smith Now Second Only To Legendary Don Bradman Upon Securing Mega Milestone In Ashes Test History

Steve Smith celebrates after scoring a century during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney | Image: AP

Steve Smith has entered the Ashes history books with his spectacular performance and put the pressure on England cricket at the end of day three of the final Ashes Test in Sydney.

The stand-in captain for Australia is now only behind the legendary Don Bradman on the list as he continues to establish his greatness in the longest format of the game against England.

Smith pummeled the visiting side with the fiery knock off his blade, putting the Aussies in a dominant position against England in the final Ashes Test match at the SCG.

Steve Smith Now Trailing Only Don Bradman Following Major Ashes Milestone

Steve Smith delivered a definite 129* off 205, scoring 15 boundaries and a six in the competition and putting enormous pressure on the England bowlers. He is now the second-highest run-getter in the Ashes Test series after going past Jack Hobbs' run mark.

The Englishman had scored 3636 runs in the 71 innings he had played in the Ashes.

Steve Smith is now second on the highest run-getters' list in the Ashes, having amassed 3644* runs off 73 innings in 41 matches and a solid average of 56.93.

The Aussie stand-in skipper is now second to the legendary Don Bradman, who is the leading run-scorer in Ashes Tests with 5028 runs in 37 matches and 63 innings.

Steve Smith & Travis Head's Clinical Knocks Put AUS In Control At Day 3

Steve Smith's brilliant knock helped England secure a substantial lead in the competition. Opener Travis Head also contributed well, scoring 163 off 166 balls. Nightwatcher Michael Neser scored 24, while Usman Khawaja contributed by scoring 17 runs in his farewell outing in international cricket.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey put up 16 runs, while Cameron Green delivered a decent outing, scoring 64-ball 37 on the scoreboard. Beau Webster put up a confident performance, putting up 42 runs off 58 balls.

Australia delivered a spectacular batting showcase, scoring 518 at the loss of seven wickets on the scoreboard.