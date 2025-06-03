'...Aapke Naam Kar Denge': Shreyas Iyer Reveals Die-Hard PBKS Fans' Earnest Appeal Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final Showdown Against RCB

Captain of Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer addresses a press conference on the eve of the final match of Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer recently touched upon a humbling interaction with some die-hard fans of the franchise when he was returning from the ground. Iyer added that the fans pleaded with him to win the final over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and said that they would name a street after him if PBKS became the IPL champions.

Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On His Meet With Die-Hard PBKS Fans

Shreyas Iyer has a chance to make history tonight when he leads the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 summit clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After a strong finish in the league stage, PBKS pulled off a miraculous inning in Qualifier Two against the five-time champs Mumbai Indians after they fumbled in Q1.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the grand finale, and a new champion will be crowned tonight. Shreyas has become a fan favourite with his captaincy skills, and he revealed that die-hard PBKS fans have appealed to him that they would name a street after him if he wins the title.

"I remember this incident where we were just coming back from the ground in our Innova. So we were stopped at the signal and there was this car filled with five guys.

"They saw me sitting in the car and they were like, 'Sarpanch Saab, is saal jeeta dena, toh yahan ka ek rasta aapke naam kar denge [please makes us win, we would name a road after you,]'" Shreyas Iyer revealed while speaking to Preity Zinta in a video shared by the Punjab kings on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Shreyas Iyer Has Made History!

Shreyas Iyer has defined his worth throughout the IPL 2025 season with his immaculate captaincy skills. Under head coach Ricky Ponting's guidance, the Punjab Kings have soared into the final and have a chance to win their first-ever title win in the Indian Premier League.

By leading the Punjab Kings into the summit clash, Shreyas Iyer has become the world's first captain to lead three different franchises in the IPL Final. Iyer has led the Delhi Capitals to the final in 2020, the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 and the Punjab Kings in 2025. One win in the final would establish his legacy as one of the finest skippers in the cash-rich tournament.