WATCH | Gautam Gambhir's Heartwarming Take on Rohit Sharma Inside Dressing-Room After Heroics in Australia in ODIs: 'Special Mention to...'

Ind vs Aus: With spotlight on Rohit Sharma before the tour of Australia, he knew he had to perform to stay in contention for a spot in the 2027 World Cup. And that is exactly what the former India captain did after failing in the opening ODI. He turned things around in a few days time as he hit a a valiant 73 in Adelaide and then followed it up with a stunning 121 off 125. His knock at the SCG featured 13 boundaries and three sixes, as India chased down 237 with more than 11 overs to spare.

‘Special mention to Rohit for another hundred’

Thanks to his good show, Rohit was honoured with the 'Impact Player of the Series' award. And then, coach Gautam Gambhir had words of praise for him. In a video shared by the BCCI, Gambhir lavishes praise on Rohit inside the Indian dressing-room.

"With the bat, I thought that the partnership between Shubman and Rohit was very important, and that between Rohit and Virat was again outstanding. And a special mention to Rohit for another hundred. Outstanding, and most important, is that you finished it off, and Virat as well. Another important thing from the team's point of view is how clinical we can be in chases, and we were very good,' said Gambhir.

Advertisement

What Next For RoKo?

With confidence on their side, Rohit and Kohli would next be seen when India host South Africa in an ODI series later in the year.

Advertisement