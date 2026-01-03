Shreyas Iyer Selected, Rishabh Pant Survives Cut As BCCI Announces India's Squad For Upcoming New Zealand ODIs

Rohit Sharma, teammates Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill arrive for the National Anthem during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Group A match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to action for the India cricket team as the BCCI announces the 15-man India squad for the upcoming New Zealand ODIs. With the T20I squad already being named, the anticipation over the One-Day squad officially ended, as the announcement was made public.

Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the New Zealand Blackcaps will lock horns against the Men in Blue in a white-ball tour spanning across multiple cities. The series kicks off with the three-match ODI series, in which star cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to be in action.

BCCI Announces India's ODI Squad For Upcoming Series Against New Zealand

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have officially named India's 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer marks his return as India's vice-captain, while Shubman Gill will be at the helm for the Men in Blue amid form-related concerns in white-ball cricket.

Despite being selected, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer's participation in the series remains subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI CoE.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also managed to squeeze into the fray as the backup wicketkeeper-batter option to KL Rahul. Despite going through a lean patch in the game and being unable to perform up to the mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Pant survives the cut for the New Zealand ODIs.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Note: *Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

BCCI Issues Statement On Hardik Pandya Being Left Out Of ODI Squad

The recent squad announcement had some surprise exclusions, as star players like all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah weren't named in the squad.

Hardik Pandya, in particular, is coming off a strong campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He smashed his maiden hundred in the 50-over format while in action against Vidarbha at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

However, the BCCI stated that the all-rounder hasn't been cleared by the COE to bowl for ten overs in a match-up. Additionally, the T20 World Cup will follow on, and Pandya's workload is being managed ahead of the marquee ICC event.

“Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed,” the BCCI said in a statement.

