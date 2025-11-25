Shreyas Iyer Shares Positive Update On India Comeback, Star Cricketer Resumes Training

Injured Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has kicked off his road to return to the Indian cricket team. The middle-order batter shared a positive update about his health as he resumes training.

Shreyas Iyer suffered a freak injury in his abdomen during a catch attempt during the third ODI match between India and Australia.

The Indian cricketer completed the catch to dismiss Alex Carey, but looked in severe discomfort as he clutched his ribs following the impact. Iyer was taken off the field for medical evaluation and did not return to play.

Shreyas Iyer On Track for India Comeback After Resuming Training Post-Freak Injury

After being taken off the field, Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the hospital as he had suffered internal bleeding and a spleen laceration. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared frequent updates on the middle-order batter's health.

Shreyas Iyer now looks in good spirits as he has resumed training. The Indian cricketer shared a picture on Instagram Stories of himself inside the gym.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@shreyasiyer96

Iyer looked upbeat while seated on the spin bike, posing for a picture that he shared on social media. It is a positive sign as Iyer is gearing up for a comeback for Team India and the Indian Premier League next year.

Shreyas Iyer is currently on a break from red-ball cricket and will primarily focus on featuring in One-Day cricket and the T20Is upon his comeback to competitive cricket.

Doubts Still Remain Over Shreyas Iyer's India Comeback

Shreyas Iyer looks in good shape as he resumes training to be back in shape for competitive cricket. But his return to the India fold may take some time, as he will be out of action for a few months.

The Indian middle-order batter is already ruled out of the South Africa ODI series. Shubman Gill is also out of action, and KL Rahul will be leading the Men in Blue against the Proteas Men in the 50-over format.

With the T20 World Cup approaching, India will be in action against South Africa and New Zealand in T20Is. Given Iyer's form in the limited-over format, he could be a solid solution for the Men in Blue in the middle.