Virat Kohli Hailed As 'God Of Cricket', Andhra Cricketer's Dream Comes True During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra bowler Bodhala Vinay Kumar fulfilled his long-awaited dream in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, during the Delhi clash at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, December 24.

In the game, Delhi clinched a four-wicket win over Andhra in the opening fixture of the prestigious tournament. After the match concluded, the Andhra bowling all-rounder Bodhala Vinay Kumar met talismanic batter Virat Kohli in Bengaluru.

Andhra Cricketer Reveals ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime’ Moment During Delhi Clash

Earlier on Thursday, December 25, Bodhala Vinay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle and penned down a heartfelt letter for Virat Kohli. The Andhra all-rounder said that it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance for him to meet Kohli. Vinay added that he never imagined that something like this would ever happen to him.

While concluding, Vinay Kumar showered special praise on Virat Kohli, calling the 37-year-old the 'God of Cricket'.

"For years, I dreamt of meeting you or even just seeing you close up, but the opportunity never arose. Then came the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and suddenly, a once-in-a-lifetime chance was within reach. Watching you hit that incredible hundred, feeling the energy of every shot so close – it was surreal. I never imagined a day like this was possible. This moment is everything. A memory I’ll cherish forever. An absolutely unforgettable day. God of Cricket," Bodhala Vinay Kumar wrote on Instagram.

Virat Kohli Scripts History Following Century Against Andhra

Virat Kohli made his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after almost a decade and proved once again why he is called the greatest cricketer in ODIs.

Kohli played a 131-run knock from 101 balls at a strike rate of 129.70 against Andhra. He slammed 14 fours and three sixes during his time on the crease.

The top-order batter also scripted history on December 24. He became the fastest to score 16000 runs in men's List A cricket.