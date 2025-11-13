Shubman Gill's Vague Response on Mohammed Shami's Omission From Ind-SA 1st Test: 'Selectors Would be...'

Ind vs SA: Shubman Gill, India's Test captain, was asked about the surprise omission of veteran Mohammed Shami from the side for the Test series versus South Africa on the eve of the game. Shami's non-exclusion stunned a lot of experts and fans and hence Gill was asked to speak on it. As per NDTV when Gill was posed the question about Shami, the India Test captain passed the buck. Gill said that the selectors would be in a better position to answer it.