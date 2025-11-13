Republic World
  • Shubman Gill's Vague Response on Mohammed Shami's Omission From Ind-SA 1st Test: 'Selectors Would be...'

Updated 13 November 2025 at 13:48 IST

Ind vs SA: Shubman Gill, India's Test captain, was asked about veteran Mohammed Shami's omission from the side.

Ankit Banerjee
Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill
Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill | Image: ANI
Ind vs SA: Shubman Gill, India's Test captain, was asked about the surprise omission of veteran Mohammed Shami from the side for the Test series versus South Africa on the eve of the game. Shami's non-exclusion stunned a lot of experts and fans and hence Gill was asked to speak on it. As per NDTV when Gill was posed the question about Shami, the India Test captain passed the buck. Gill said that the selectors would be in a better position to answer it. 

After recovering from injury, Shami has been unstoppable in the red-ball format. This includes a five-wicket haul against Gujarat and a brilliant 3-for-4 burst that rattled Uttarakhand. He picked up 15 wickets in two games following his return. 

