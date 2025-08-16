Shubman Gill as Reserve Opener For Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson at No 5? Ex-KKR Star Suggests Before BCCI Reveals India Squad

Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill find a spot in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad? If he finds a spot, what would it be? Now, that the Board of Control of Cricket in India is yet to announce the Asia Cup 2025 squad, speculations are rife. What happens to Sanju Samson if Gill is picked? Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came up with a solution. As per Chopra, Gill could be picked up as the reserve opener and also Samson could be used at the No. 5 spot.

‘Sanju at No. 5’

"I don't think anyone needs to go out. It's important that you keep another opener with you. India didn't pick a third opener (in the T20I series against England). They weren't even thinking about who would open if either Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson loses form. If you don't keep the third opener here, you will have to keep him in the World Cup," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

"However, if Shubman Gill is the third opener, do you want to make him sit on the bench? If you don't do that and play him in the XI, in whose place will you play him? If that player's name is Sanju Samson, who will keep? That is the problem. You don't see Sanju Samson batting in the middle order. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will play at No. 3 and No. 4. Sanju at No. 5? That won't be a good story," he added.

When Will BCCI Announce India Squad?

As per multiple reports, the BCCI will announce the Indian squad on August 19.