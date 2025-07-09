IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Lord's As Shubman Gill-Led Team India Aim For A Comeback? Check Weather Forecast Here

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord's in London, from Thursday, July 10th.

Team India are coming into this game after clinching a dominating 336-run triumph over the Three Lions, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday, July 6th.

Shubman Gill-Led Team India Aim For Comeback In Five-Match Series Against England

The magnificent victory will definitely boost Team India's confidence as they aim to take a lead in the five-game series.

Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match' in the Edgbaston Test following his double hundred and a blitz century in Birmingham. However, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj deserve equal credit for their fiery spells in the game.

Akash Deep bagged a total of 10 wickets in Birmingham. On the other hand, Siraj picked up seven wickets in the second Test match.

In the previous match at Edgbaston, with the help of Shubman Gill's stunning 161-run knock, Rishabh Pant's (65) and Ravindra Jadeja's (69*) crucial knocks, Team India gave a humongous 608-run target to England.

During the run chase in their second inning, England have to solidify a strong partnership as they felt prey to Akash Deep's fiery spell.

Currently, Team India are going through a transition phase after the Test retirement of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

After Rohit Sharma bid adieu to red-ball cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new Test captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

Team India have started their 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) with the five-match series against the Three Lions.

India vs England, Lord's Test: Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, on day one of the third Test match, London will have warm weather along with long sunny spells. There's zero per cent chance of thunderstorms, and only three per cent probability of precipitation. The temperature will stay around 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and it is likely to feel like 31 degrees.

On the second day of the Test match in London, the temperature will stay 29 degrees on Friday, July 11th, with humidity of 51 percent. It will be warm weather with spells of sunshine, as per AccuWeather.

The chances of rain playing a spoilsport on the third day of the Lord's Test is also very less. London is expected to have very warm weather with periods of sunshine on Saturday, July 12th.

The fourth day of the Lord's Test is expected to be very warm with sunny periods. The temperature is expected to stay at 28 degrees. There's only a five per cent probability of precipitation.

The final day of the Lord's Test in London will be very warm with sunny breaks, according to AccuWeather. The temperature will be 29 degrees. Meanwhile, the probability of precipitation will be 25 per cent.

