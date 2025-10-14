Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Enforcing Follow-on vs West Indies in Delhi Test: 'We Thought Even if we...'

Ind vs WI: India captain Shubman Gill was over the moon after he led his side to the first Test series win since taking over the leadership mantle from Rohit Sharma. India beat West Indies by seven wickets in Delhi to whitewash the visitors 2-0. Gill, who was criticised during the Delhi Test for enforcing the follow-on, finally broke silence on the matter.

‘We were around 300 runs ahead’

"We were around 300 runs ahead. We thought even if we scored like 500 runs and we have to get 6 or 7 wickets on day 5, it could be a tough day for us. So, that was the thought process," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

"It's a really big honour (to lead India), I'm kind of getting used to it. Managing all the players, leading this team is a great honour. It's about taking the right options in the given situation. I try to make the most probable decision in the given situation that we are in that game. And sometimes you have to take a bold decision, depending on which player can get you certain runs or can get you those wickets," he said further.

High-Flying Team India Ready For Australia

The Indian team would be a happy unit when they leave for Australia for a white-ball series.