WATCH | Virat Kohli Finally Lands in India to King-Like Welcome, Will Join Team India Ahead of Australia Departure

Ind vs Aus: Former India captain Virat Kohli has finally landed in India on Tuesday morning. He arrived at the Delhi airport from where he will join Team India ahead of Australia departure. Kohli got a king-like welcome at the airport as fans and media personnel turned up in huge numbers to get a glimpse of him. Kohli gave fans a slip as he ignored selfies and quickly made his way to his car to join the Indian cricket team. As per reports, Kohli would be joined by Rohit Sharma and the two stalwarts would leave for Australia in the first batch. Here is the clip of his arrival in India.

WATCH VIDEO

The spotlight would be on Kohli as he is making a return to international cricket after a long break. To be precise, like Rohit - Kohli would be making a comeback to international cricket after four months. He last played the Champions Trophy for the country which was earlier in the year. His comeback is going to happen at a crucial point of time in his career with much speculation around his future taking place.

Earlier, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had claimed that Kohli has been non-committal. It would be interesting to see if Kohli can answer all his critics with the bat. However, newly-appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill claimed that Kohli is very much a part of their plans for the upcoming 2027 WC.

ALSO READ: Players In Bangladesh Dressing Room Break Down After Heartbreaking Loss

Gill on Ro-Ko

“The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,” Gill had said last week about Rohit and Kohli.