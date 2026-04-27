WATCH | Rinku Singh's Family Talk With Sunil Narine After KKR's Super Over Win

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026: It was a night to remember for Kolkata Knight Riders as they registered their second win of the season. KKR beat Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling Super Over contest on Sunday at the Ekana. There was no doubt that Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine were the stars for the Knights. Following the win, Rinku's family members were spotted talking with Narine via video call in the dressing room. The clip was posted on the official handle of KKR. The clip was captioned: "Very good bowling, Sunil bhaiya."

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For the unversed, Narine conceded a run and picked up two wickets in the Super Over.

Rinku was the player of the match as well. He hit a brilliant 51-ball 83* to help his side post a challenging 155 for seven. His maverick knock was laced with five sixes and seven fours. Not just that, Rinku also took four catches.

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"Whenever I go in to bat and the team has already lost 3-4 wickets, my focus is on how to control and take the game forward. I think about how to rotate strike - get singles and doubles - and where I can find boundaries. My main aim is always to take the game till the end. The plan was simple: since wickets had fallen, I focused on playing safe, building the innings with singles/doubles, and hitting a boundary whenever I got a bad ball," Rinku said at the post-match presentation.

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