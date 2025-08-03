Shubman Gill's Desperate Plea For Akash Deep Caught On Stump Mic, Triggers Another Injury Concern: 'Injection Liya?'

The 5th Test match will enter the last day as both India and England will hope to clinch a win. The momentum was with the Indian side, but a fresh spell of rain and bad light brought England some massive respite, and the home side will aim to wrap up the game on Monday.

Shubman Gill's Desperate Plea For Akash Deep Caught In Stump Mic

Injury concerns have been a part a nd parcel of the visitors. Rishabh Pant has already been ruled out of the Test series, while both Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh also had their fair share of injury issues. Akash raised another alarm when a straight drive from Harry Brook hit his shin and the pacer looked in discomfort. He, however, went back to his mark and continued to bowl.

After lunch, during Washington Sundar's over, Gill was caught asking Akash Deep, “Injection liya kya tum?” The Indian captain showed some urgency and asked the fast bowler again whether he had taken a painkiller injection to ease his pain. The entire conversation was recorded in the stump mic.

Oval Test Expected To Have A Sensational Finish

Harry Brook smashed his 9th Ton while Joe Root hit another century as England appeared to be on course towards their 3rd win in this five-match Test series. Brook and Root forged a 195-run partnership, but India bowlers fought back and scalped three quick wickets to turn the tide in their favour. Akash Deep dismissed Brook while Prasidh Krishna removed the dangerous Root and Jacob Bethell.