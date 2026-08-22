'Shubman Gill Doesn’t Have Enough Faith In Kuldeep Yadav': Ex-India Star's Bombshell Claim Ahead Of IND vs SL 2nd Test

Ahead of India's 2nd Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Kuldeep Yadav has been at the centre of attention. The left- arm spinner didn't have a very productive outing in Galle and if reports are to be believed, he might be axed from the team in the 2nd Test, scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Kuldeep's lack of game time in Test cricket has made it a very curious case. A spinner of his calibre was given only 25 overs to bowl in Galle, while he remained unused during the England tour, raising eyebrows. As per reports, Saransh Jain is likely to replace him in the team and Kuldeep will have to pave the way for him.

Mohammad Kaif feels Shubman Gill doesn't trust Kuldep enough. He pointed out that Kuldeep's lack of long spells in Galle was one of the reasons he looked out of rhythm.

"From how he was used, it is clear that Gill doesn’t have enough faith in Kuldeep. From my point of view, you won’t get a unique bowler like Kuldeep that often. They come just once or twice in history. We may get Ravindra Jadeja’s replacement in the future, like we have Suthar; then we had Washington Sundar after Ashwin, but Kuldeep is a unique gift.

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“When you give a bowler a spell, especially a wrist-spinner, you need to give him a long spell. The short spells are not helping Kuldeep. Longer spells give you the chance to rectify mistakes. You need time to get into a rhythm. Shubman Gill did not back him in that sense.”

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India Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series