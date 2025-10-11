Shubman Gill Edges Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant to Register All-Time Record For India in WTC History

Ind vs WI: Shubman Gill did not put a foot wrong as he brought up yet another Test fifty as India captain on Saturday during the second Test against West Indies in Delhi. Enroute to his fifty, Gill breached a number of milestones and records. With his ninth Test fifty, Gill edged Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant as India's all-time highest run-getter in World Test Championship history.

Gill Edges Rohit, Pant

Gill needed 20 runs at the start of Day 2 to go past that mark, which he successfully did. Gill has now scored 2769 runs (when batting on 72) in WTC history at an average of 42.41 in 71 innings with nine centuries and as many fifties to his name. He is followed by Rohit, who has amassed 2716 runs. For the unversed, Rohit has already retired from Test cricket. Pant, who is not part of the ongoing series, is at No. 3 with 2731 runs. Ravindra Jadeja, who has upped his batting prowess, has 2505 runs in 69 innings and is also in the race.

India Dominate in Citadel

The Indian batters have piled on the agony for the visitors.