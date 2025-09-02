Shubman Gill Edges Virat Kohli in List of Most Talked-About Indian Personalities in August. MS Dhoni is at No...

In India, cricket is nothing short of a religion and the cricketers are treated like demi-gods. If Virat Kohli got all the attention during his playing days, Shubman Gill is enjoying all of it now. Both Kohli and Gill are extremely popular, but a recent survey shows that the latter has edged the former in terms of being talked-about. Gill is ahead of Kohli when it comes to a list of most talked-about Indian personalities in August. As per ‘TweetBlinderX’, Gill is at the fifth spot, while Kohli occupies the seventh spot. Gill is ahead of Kohli and the reason could be his selection in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad as the vice-captain.

Gill, Kohli, Dhoni in Top-10

There are only three cricketers in the Top-10. Apart from Gill and Kohli, former India captain MS Dhoni finds himself at the ninth spot, just ahead of superstar Rajinikanth. It is surprising to see Dhoni in the Top-10 because he does not play international cricket anymore and the IPL is also not happening.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, tops the list and is followed by south Indian actor Jr NTR.

Asia Cup 2025 Next

Gill, who is the vice-captain of the side, would be playing the continental tournament. It would be interesting to see which spot will Gill slot into. Reports suggest that Gill may open the batting with Abhishek Sharma. India will play their Asia Cup 2025 opener against the UAE on September 10. They will then lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited clash on September 14 at the Dubai International stadium.