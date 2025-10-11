WATCH | Shubman Gill to be Blamed For Yashasvi Jaiswal Runout During Delhi Test? Anil Kumble Gives Verdict

Ind vs WI: Once Yashasvi Jaiswal was runout after a terrible mix-up with Shubman Gill on Saturday during Day 2 of the ongoing Delhi Test, the question was whose fault was it. Former India captain Anil Kumble has now given his two cents on the incident.

‘No chance that he would make it’

'Not something we expected or even thought Jaiswal would make that mistake. He perhaps played the shot really too well and may be thought it was beating the fielder to his right or to his left and hence went with the flow. It went straight to the mid-off fielder, and there was no chance that he would make it," Kumble said during the lunch break.

"The only doubt was when the wicketkeeper took the bails off, was the ball in his hand, did it pop out. But the umpire did not have any doubt and hence did not refer it," Kumble added.

Jaiswal missed out on a memorable double hundred by 25 runs. His 175 was laced with 22 fours.

Gill Eyes Big One; India Dominate

Gill is now set in the middle as he is nearing his Test century.