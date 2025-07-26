Shubman Gill's Faulty Show At Old Trafford Draws Sharp Words From Nasser Hussain: 'Performance Littered With Mistakes'

India's captain Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, has red-flagged Team India captain Shubman Gill's costly errors as one of the prime reasons for their performance slump at the Old Trafford Test. The veteran also highlighted how the five-match test series could significantly wear them down.

Nasser Hussain Believes Captain Shubman Gill Costed Team India Big-Time!

Shubman Gill had a meteoric rise after receiving the Test captaincy for Team India. The 24-year-old looked well on course in the first two test matches.

However, the advantage has significantly shifted away from the Men in Blue's hands as they have lost two out of the three games they have played in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Gill's erratic errors and dubious decisions as the leader were majorly highlighted in the fourth test match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Naseer Hussain believes that apart from the unfortunate injury setbacks to their bowlers and the team vice-captain, Shubman Gill's critical mistakes have affected Team India's performance at the Old Trafford Test.

"What we have seen from India in this match is an example of how a five-Test series grinds you down. Yes, they have had some things go against them, but their performance has been littered with mistakes by their captain Shubman Gill," Nasser Hussain wrote in his column for DailyMail.

The former England cricketer also added that after four test matches, England Cricket has 'pounced' while Team India looked 'ragged.'

England Cricket Fly High In Old Trafford, Team India Need A Fightback

In the fourth test match so far, Team India managed to put up a decent score in the first innings. But England seized the advantage while batting second and delivered an all-out run fest at Old Trafford. Joe Root delivered a cracking 150 while Ben Stokes also sealed a ton, with England reaching 669 at the end of their innings.

Team India suffered early setbacks in their second innings after Chris Woakes came in clutch to take down one of the team's set batters in Yashasvi Jaiswal. B Sai Sudharsan also did not last, as he was dismissed by Woakes as well. Both batters were dismissed for a golden duck, rubbing salt into Team India's deep wounds.